Musicians Vijay Prakash and Tapas Relia to release their new track ‘Jogi Re’

24 September 2020 15:49 IST

The song that features their two daughters is set to release on September 26

Friends for over 15 years, musicians Vijay Prakash and Tapas Relia are set to release their new track ‘Jogi Re’ with Merchant Records on September 26. Incidentally this is the first time the friends are collaborating and what better occasion to release a song than a day ahead of Daughter’s Day! The song also features their daughters, Kavya Vijay Prakash and Laakhi Relia! The free-spirited track that integrates multiple fusion styles such as African Swahili, Hindustani and English Jazz promises to be amusical experience that fathers and daughters can relate to.

Says Vijay Prakash, “What began as a remote jamming session between me in Bengaluru and Tapas in Mumbai, during the COVID-19 lockdown, quickly took shape as the melody.” While Manoj Yadav has penned its Hindi lyrics, Vibha Saraf has written the English lines for the daughters. The track also features Darshan Doshi on drums and Nandini Shankar on the violin.

The team shot a music video too featuring Vijay, Tapas, Kavya and Laakhi. The video directed by Pulkit Garg was filmed at composer Sulaiman’s (of Salim-Sulaiman fame) home.

Tapas is excited about the Swahili and African element in ‘Jogi Re’. He says, “The song has a unique opening in Swahili, lending it a rustic and global flavour. And, this was made possible by John Mabula from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania who penned those lines and guided me on the pronunciation and delivery! It’s a simple yet impactful component of the track and sets the tone for the magic that follows.”

‘Jogi Re’ will be released on September 26 on Merchant Records.