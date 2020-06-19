D Imman is ambassador at University of Toronto’s Tamil chair

19 June 2020 14:05 IST

The composer, who was earlier this year acknowledged with a ‘Leaders for Change’ award in Canada, termed the recognition a “proud moment”

His peppy beats and rural-flavoured tunes has helped D Imman claim a space of his own in recent times among the list of Kollywood’s chartbuster songs. Now, the Annaatthe composer has been recognised as an ambassador by the University of Toronto’s Tamil Chair. Imman took to Twitter to share the news. Notably, the Canadian Tamil Congress had recognised the composer earlier this year with a ‘Leaders for Change’ award, and roped him in to compose an anthem for the Tamil Chair.

In a statement, Imman said, “Tamil has been more than a verbal composition as it encapsulates the way of living, tradition, and culture of humankind through its literature. It’s always a bliss and pride to be a Tamilian. While our Tamil land is blessed with so many eminent personalities, who have exhibited the beautiful ethnicity of this language through various forms of arts, I was taken by surprise when I was appointed as ambassador at Toronto’s Tamil chair for honorable Tamil language. It’s a proud moment... I thank every member of the University of Toronto for gifting me with a prestigious emblem that furthermore enhances my devotion towards my Tamil.”

Imman’s next big ticket project is the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, which is directed by frequent collaborator Siva. He also has other films in hand, notably Teddy, Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam and Suriya’s Aruvaa among others.

