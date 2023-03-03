ADVERTISEMENT

New raga named after Thyagaraja

March 03, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Classical musician and composer Mahesh Mahadev’s ‘raga tribute’ to the saint poet

Special Correspondent

Classical musicians Priyadarshini and Mahesh Mahadev at the release of ‘Sri Tyagaraja’ raga | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Classical and film music composer Mahesh Mahadev created a new raga in Indian classical music and named it ‘Sri Tyagaraja’, to mark the 176th Thyagaraja Aradhana. The notation and audio of this musical work were released at the saint poet’s Samadhi in Thiruvaiyaru recently.  

Film and classical singer Priyadarshini rendered the piece by handling subtle gamakas at the gandhara, nishada, taken with a deep inflection from the panchama which is the hallmark of Sri Tyagaraja raga.

Sri Tyagaraja raga is a janya rāga (derived scale) from the 59th melakarta scale Dharmavathi and contains subtle glides and gamakas that suit the bhakti and karuna rasas. It is an asymmetric rāga that does not contain dhaivatham. It is a pentatonic hexatonic scale (audava-shadava raga in Carnatic music classification - audava meaning ‘of 5’, shadava meaning ‘of 6’ ). The arohana and avarohana of this raga are SG2M2PN3Ṡ and ṠN3PM2G2R2S (the notes used in this ascending scale are shadjam, sadharana gandharam, prati madhyamam, panchamam, kakali nishadham with chathusruthi rishabham included in the descending scale).

Saint’s inspiration

Mahesh Mahadev, who has created many classical ragas, feels it is a blessing from the saint when he got a spark to create ‘Sri Tyagaraja’ in salutation to the great saint. He says, “The whole process of the raga creation, the composition, writing of the lyrics, its notation and rendition took place in just three days.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Any raga is firmly established by a composition or a song. Otherwise, the shape and the flow of the raga cannot be evolved. Mahesh Mahadev has written and composed a Carnatic kriti in Sanskrit ‘Sri Ramachandram Bhajami’ in this new raga which is set to Adi talam. The kriti is in praise of Lord Sri Rama and has the raga name embedded in it.  

Priyadarshini says, “I had a huge responsibility to deliver the kriti with justice as it is the first composition in this raga, there is no reference since the raga itself is a newborn baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Friday Review

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US