‘BTS: Yet To Come’ concert film set to excite Indian fans

January 31, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated February 02, 2023 02:39 pm IST

BTS ARMY is happy and excited as they gear up to join RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook on the big screen in a special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed 103-minute film of BTS’ Yet To Come concert which was held in Busan in October 2022.

In the concert film titled BTS: Yet To Come, the ARMY will get to watch close-up angles and a new view of the entire concert in Busan. This is BTS’ fifth film to release in theatres. Also known as Bangtan Boys, BTS is a Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. Their earlier films BTS Permission to Dance on stage — Seoul: Live Viewing (2022), followed by Break the Silence: The Movie (2020), Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019) and Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018) were also released in theatres. In India, multiplex chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis are booked to stream the Busan concert film in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Noida, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Mumbai.

Burn the Stage: The Movie was the first concert film to be screened in India in 2018.

BTS Yet to Come will feature the band’s hit songs like ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘IDOL’. To be screened in 229 countries/regions around the world from February 1, it will capture the moments from the concert day. It is also rumoured that the film opens with a greeting video directly delivered by BTS.

A total of 14 cinematic-only cameras were mobilised to capture the BTS members from diverse angles with a variety of shots, including ultra-close shots and full shots. The screenings are in 4d, 4DX and 2D formats everywhere.

This may not be the first concert film screened in India. In 2019, Woodstock: Three Days That Defined the Generation, a documentary screened across the world, brought the concert to life through the voices of those who attended the defining moment of the counterculture revolution.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited says, “The seats are fast filling up for BTS Yet to Come. Earlier PVR — the exclusive cinema partner in India— had hosted the live screening of BTS Permission To Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing at 46 select cinemas across 25 Indian cities on March 12, 2022. While the first show at 2.30pm was scheduled for live viewing, the recorded screenings were replayed later that very day. The screening generated a phenomenal response, with over 11,000 admits in 50 shows on a single day drawing an occupancy of 95%.

Armed with the success of the first concert, PVR would also be participating in the worldwide cinema release of ‘BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas, the cinematic cut of the widely acclaimed BTS Busan online concert broadcasts, re-edited and remixed for the big screen from February 1, again for a limited time only.

