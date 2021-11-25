Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ transformation out of this world, says Zoë Kravitz

25 November 2021 16:22 IST

Actor Zoë Kravitz who is set to appear as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’, praises the ‘Tenet’ and ‘Twilight’ actor on his hard work

Actor Zoë Kravitz has 5raised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has “seen a litte” of The Batman, reported Variety.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” Kravitz said.

Advertising

Advertising

An iconic role, Batman has been played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood be it George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale. In animated forms, the crime-fighting hero has been voiced by big names such as Will Arnett, Troy Baker, Jason O’Mara and Kevin Conroy.

The trailer of The Batman released last month, showcasing the fight between Pattinson's Dark Knight and Paul Dano’s Riddler. The film also stars Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

The film is slated for release on March 4, 2022.