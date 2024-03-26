Zendaya-starrer ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 delayed again

March 26, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

Reports say Sam Levinson is still working on scripts and the cast has been told to take other acting jobs in the interim

Shooting for the third season of Zendaya-starrer Euphoria has been delayed once again. As per Deadline, Sam Levinson is still working on scripts and the cast has been told to take other acting jobs in the interim. In a statement, HBO said, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” ALSO READ Euphoria Season 2

Reportedly, there had been no firm production start date for Season 3 but filming was expected to begin within the next couple of months. In November 2023, HBO confirmed that the show’s third season was expected to premiere in 2025, meaning there would be at least a three-year gap between seasons since Season 2 debuted in January 2022. Euphoria boasts several movie stars, Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us.

ALSO READ:How did hit show ‘Euphoria’ pull off that nebulous and trippy look? DoP Marcell Rév describes the process

Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series. Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

