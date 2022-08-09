Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequel

Zazie Beetz in talks to return for 'Joker' sequelAugust 09, 2022 13:53 IST
In Joker, Beetz played Sophie Dumond, a single mother and neighbour of Arthur Fleck
Actor Zazie Beetz, who played Sophie Dumond in 2019’s Joker, is in negotiations to reprise her role in the film’s sequel Joker: Folie a Deux.
In the first film, Beetz’s character Sophie Dumond is a single mother and the neighbour of Arthur Fleck/ Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix.
Folie a Deux is billed as a "musical" follow-up to the Todd Phillips-directed film. Phillips is co-writing the screenplay of the sequel with Scott Silver.
Pop star Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker's longtime comic book love interest and accomplice.
Production on Joker: Folie a Deux is expected to begin in December, with a premiere date set for October 4, 2024.
Beetz was most recently seen in David Leitch's Bullet Train.
