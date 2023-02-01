ADVERTISEMENT

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence officially returning for 'Bad Boys 4'

February 01, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The currently untitled film, which was announced back in 2020, will see filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return at the helm

PTI

Co-stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence | Photo Credit: Thibault Camus

The fourth part in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys" franchise is in early pre-production, Sony Pictures has confirmed.

The currently untitled film, which was announced back in 2020, will see filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return at the helm after directing the last chapter "Bad Boys for Life".

El Arbi and Fallah, who received acclaim for the 2022 Disney+ series "Ms Marvel", will direct "Bad Boys 4" from a script by Chris Bremner, reported entertainment portal Variety.

On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced that the upcoming movie was officially on the way by releasing a reunion video on social media with the caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!” The fourth installment is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith, Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman, along with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sony announced that a fourth “Bad Boys” film was in the works shortly after the threequel hit theatres. “Bad Boys for Life” went on to earn USD 426.5 million at the worldwide box office as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US