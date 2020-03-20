Watch | Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, other Bollywood stars feature in coronavirus awareness video

Amitabh Bahchan and Alia Bhatt are joined by several other Bollywood stars in the awareness video

20 March 2020 14:28 IST

The video is an initiative by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with the Maharashtra government

Several top stars of the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh have come together for a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. The video is an initiative by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, features actors appealing to citizen to tread with caution and safety amid the pandemic.

Bachchan took to Twitter to share the clip, writing, “The film fraternity pleads and cautions for safety and precaution... an initiative by the Industry and the CM Maharashtra.”

The video begins with the 77-year-old saying that by taking necessary precautionary measures, “We can stop it from spreading.”

“During this difficult time, it’s very important that all of us together fulfil the responsibilities of a good citizen so that we can fight with this virus with caution and precaution rather than fear,” Bachchan says.

The clip features actors giving out important do’s and don’ts in times of the pandemic.

Actor Anil Kapoor says it’s time to pay attention to one’s personal hygiene by washing hands regularly using soap, while Madhuri highlights the use of tissue or handkerchief to cover mouth while coughing or sneezing and disposing them off in a closed box.

Ranveer says, “If there’s no facility available to wash hands at a place, then apply alcohol sanitiser in your hand.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty advises against subscribing to any fat diet and asks to increase intake of nutritious food to boost immunity.

“Avoid unnecessary travel, maintain one metre distance from those who are ill,” Varun Dhawan says in the video.

Arjun Kapoor urges to take “extra care of kids and elder people” because their chances of getting inflected are the highest.

Ayushmann Khurrana says whenever possible, people should work from home and asks not to crowd public places.

“Don’t touch your face and eyes without washing your hands. If you have cough, fever or experience breathlessness, don’t come in contact with anyone. Immediately see the doctor,” Alia Bhatt adds.

Devgn says one step by the citizens towards safety “can save a lot of lives.”

“If every citizen contributes by following these rules, then we all can prevent this danger. Stay healthy, stay safe,” Akshay adds.

The video ends with a message “Together we can and we will fight this.”

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.