‘Vishal 34’: Actor Vishal reunites with director Hari for his next

April 23, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The film will be produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios

The Hindu Bureau

Vishal with Hari at the pooja ceremony of ‘Vishal 34’ | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

After their 2007 film Thaamirabharani and 2014’s Poojai, actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new film. Titled Vishal 34, the film was announced today after a grand pooja function.

Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is set to be produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios.

The announcement poster of the film features a stethoscope surrounded by daggers, knives, handcuffs, and guns. Plot details and information about the cast and crew of the film currently remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Vishal, last seen in Laththi, has Mark Antony and his directorial debut Thupparivaalan 2 coming up next. Hari, whose last film was the Arun Vijay starter Yaanai, reportedly has films with Karthi and Suriya in the line-up.

