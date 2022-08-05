Movies

Vinnod Prabhakar launches production house

Vinnod in the poster of Lankasura
Shilpa AnandrajAugust 05, 2022 07:48 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 07:48 IST

Vinnod Prabhakar, the son of villain from yesteryears, Tiger Prabhakar, is called Tiger these days. The actor decided to start a production house in the name of his late father and that is how Tiger Talkes happened. “We have deliberately missed the ‘i’ in the talkies for numerological reasons,” explains Vinnod. His friend, actor Darshan, launched the logo of the production house. The first film to be released under his banner will be Lankasura, featuring Vinnod in the lead.

An out-and-out action film, Prabhakar says his character is named Raghava just like his character in Tharun Sudheer’s Roberrt. , where he shared the screen with Darshan). “Since the name Raghava turned out to be lucky for me, we decided to go ahead with the same name for this film too.”

The actor during the launch of ‘Tiger Talkes’

Set in the underworld, Prabhakar says, “Though I have few dialogues in the film, they are powerful.” The film, produced by his wife Nisha Vinnod Prabhakar, is directed by Pramod Kumar DS and features Parvathy Arun, ‘Loose Maada’ Yogi, Devaraj and P Ravishankar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The film has been extensively shot in Bengaluru, Goa and Mysuru. We had initially planned on shooting the songs abroad, but cancelled the idea once COVID-19 struck.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The music for Lankasura is composed by Bengaluru-based rapper, Vijayeth Krishna with Sugnan doing the cinematography. Prabhakar says the team is looking at a theatrical release. “ Lankasura is a high-voltage action drama and best suited for a large screen.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...