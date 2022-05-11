Vikramaditya Motwane on India’s ‘one size fits all’ model of entertainment

Vikramaditya Motwane | Photo Credit: ABG

The director believes that only an ambitious studio, willing to spend time and money on children’s content, can change the status quo

“I believe [and this isn’t limited to content for kids] that we’re still too used to making content as ‘one size fits all’. The same for everyone: stalls and balcony, rich and poor, old and young. Networks would rather service the largest part of the pie than smaller bits because they feel that’s the best return on investment. Which is why we don’t have a strong genre slate — action, horror, kids’ films, etc. Too much work for too little returns, according to the powers that be. Which is a very short sighted way to see things, in my opinion.

Secondly, the English speaking kids are watching English content on OTTs and in the cinemas. And they’re loving it. We don’t have the budgets that the Americans do and find it very difficult to compete in terms of quality and visual impact. Which is the reason why the animation industry in India never took off. How do you compete against a Frozen? And with dubs, they’re also able to capture the local language market as well.

Lastly, for an Indian show or movie for children to work in the country, it’s going to need a very patient and ambitious studio — that’s willing to spend time and money on the writing and the making. I believe it can be done, but I don’t think any of the studios in India are willing.