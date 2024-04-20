ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay, Trisha fans delighted as ‘Ghilli’ re-releases in theatres after 20 years

April 20, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The film is the latest in a line of popular Tamil movies given theatrical re-releases

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ghilli’

Ghilli, the 2004 blockbuster starring Vijay and Trisha, was re-released in select theatres in Tamil Nadu on April 20, coinciding with the film’s 20th anniversary.

Social media was rife with videos of fans celebrating in theatres and enjoying the rewatch. The film is the latest in a line of popular and classic Tamil films given theatrical re-runs. Earlier, fan-favorite movies like Vaaranam Aayiram, 3, Aalavandhan, Muthu and others were also re-released in cinemas.

“If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN 2004♾️2024,” Trisha wrote on Instagram.

A remake of the 2003 Telugu film Okkadu, Ghilli followed the story of a Kabaddi player, Velu (Vijay), who during a trip to play a kabaddi match in Madurai gets embroiled in a world of trouble when he saves a young girl named Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) from a ruthless gang leader named Muthupandi (Prakash Raj).

Also starring Ashish Vidyarthi, Janaki Sabesh, Dhamu and Tanikella Bharani, the film opened to glowing reviews and became a commercial success. To date, Ghilli is widely considered by fans as one of the best films of Vijay and as one of the most re-watchable Tamil films ever.

