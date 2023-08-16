ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Antony’s next, ‘Romeo’; to be bankrolled by his new production house

August 16, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Starring Mrinalini Ravi as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ilavarasu, Sudha, Sreeja Ravi

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Romeo’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music director-turned-actor Vijay Antony has signed a new film titled Romeo. Also known for producing his own films under the Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner, Vijay Antony has now started a new production house named Good Devil through which he will produce Romeo.

ALSO READ
Vijay Antony on ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ and listening to the audience ‘inside him’

Starring Mrinalini Ravi as the female lead, the rest of the cast includes VTV Ganesh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ilavarasu, Sudha, Sreeja Ravi and others. Romeo is directed by Vinayak Vaithianathan who had earlier helmed the YouTube Series Kadhal Distancing and Episode 3 of I Hate You I Love You.

The film, which is planned to be shot in Malaysia, Bangkok, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Tenkasi, and Mahabalipuram, will also be released in Telugu under the title Love Guru. Romeo’s music will be by Barath Dhanasekar while Farook J Basha is in charge of cinematography. Vijay Antony, who had earlier edited his own films like Thimiru Pudichavan, Kodiyil Oruvan and Pichaikkaran 2, will be handling the editing for this film too.

Meanwhile, the actor has films like Agni Siragugal, Ratham, Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan and Valli Mayil in different stages of development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US