Vicky Kaushal set to star in ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’

09 November 2021 10:38 IST

On the film front, Kaushal will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur.’ a Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

“Sardar Udham” star Vicky Kaushal is set to appear on an episode of Discovery’s adventure show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls”, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The episode will stream on discovery+ and the streaming platform unveiled the first look of the episode on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

Kaushal also shared the first look of the upcoming episode on his Instagram page.

“An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let’s see what he has planned for me. ‘Into The Wild’, premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival,” he posted.

Prior to Kaushal, superstars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have appeared alongside ace adventurer Bear Grylls on the show.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi”.

“Into the Wild with Bear Grylls” is an innovative format inspired by “Man vs Wild”, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally.

On the film front, Kaushal will next be seen in “Sam Bahadur”, a Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.