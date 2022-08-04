Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest

Mithilesh Chaturvedi | Photo Credit: @mithilesh_chaturvedi_official/Instagram

August 04, 2022 15:43 IST

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, best known for starring in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Koi Mil Gaya, and Ready, died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, a family member said.

The actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai.

“He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4:00 am due to cardiac arrest,” his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI.

Mithilesh started his acting career with Bhai Bhai in 1997. The character artist then went on to deliver some memorable performances in Hindi films such as Taal, Fiza, Asoka, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish, Gulabo Sitabo, and the popular web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The actor also featured in series such as Kayamat and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka. According to reports, the actor had also bagged a web series titled Talli Jodd.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who collaborated with Mithilesh on Scam 1992, was one of the firsts from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor. "RIP Mithilesh ji", wrote the filmmaker on Instagram Stories.

A screengrab of Hansal Mehta’s Instagram Story | Photo Credit: @hansalmehta/Instagram

The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi."

Mithilesh Chaturvedi's last rites will be held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.