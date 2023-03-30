ADVERTISEMENT

Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series 'Mandala Murders'

March 30, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The series, billed as a gritty crime thriller, is the second digital offering from the banner after ‘The Railway Men’

PTI

Vaani Kapoor in her OTT debut series, ‘Mandala Murders’

Actor Vaani Kapoor ( War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment's new series Mandala Murders, the makers said on Thursday.

Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran ( Mardaani 2).

Mandala Murders also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series Gullak.

Rana Naidu actor Surveen Chawla and Gullak star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show, according to a press release issued by the makers.

Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many Yash Raj Films (YRF) feature productions, is attached to co-direct the series.

Shooting on Mandala Murders will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.

The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.

Their first digital series, The Railway Men is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.

