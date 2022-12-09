'Tracy Flick Can't Win': Reese Witherspoon, Alexander Payne reunite for 'Election' sequel

December 09, 2022 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

The director-actor duo collaborated for ‘Election’ in 1999, which was nominated at the Oscars for the best adapted screenplay

ANI

Reese Witherspoon in ‘Election’

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in 'Tracy Flick Can't Win', a sequel to the 1999 political comedy 'Election'.

According to Variety, the sequel, which is slated to premiere on Paramount+, has Alexander Payne again as co-writer and director. Payne will write the movie adaptation with Jim Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witherspoon portrayed an ambitious, Type-A student in "Election," a film adaptation of Tom Perrotta's 1998 novel, whose social studies teacher (played by Matthew Broderick) tries to sabotage her campaign for school president. Though not appreciated commercially, the movie was nominated at the Oscars for the best-adapted screenplay, while Witherspoon landed attention at the Golden Globes in the best actress race.

This sequel, based on Perrotta's follow-up novel that was published earlier this year, picks up with Tracy in adulthood as she continues to struggle to fight her way to the top at work. Witherspoon will produce the film with Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company. Additional producers include Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa of Bona Fide Productions. Perrotta is executive producing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US