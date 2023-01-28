ADVERTISEMENT

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer

January 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The new project will be the latest adaptation of the hit video game after the big screen versions, which were headlined by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander

PTI

Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

British star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a series based on smash hit video game "Tomb Raider" for Amazon.

The new project will be the latest adaptation of the hit video game after the big screen versions, which were headlined by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

According to American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge will pen the scripts for the show, which stems from her recently renewed overall deal with the retail giant and streamer.

However, the actor-writer, best known for her work on multiple award-winning British series "Fleabag", will not feature in the show.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jolie was the first actor to play the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft in 2001's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and its 2003 sequel "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life".

The franchise was later rebooted with Vikander stepping in to play Croft in 2018 movie "Tomb Raider". A sequel was in development but was cancelled in July 2022 after MGM lost the film rights to the franchise.

The lead character was also voiced by actors Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes and Minnie Driver in a slew of video game titles. Whereas, Hayley Atwell brought the character to life in a Netflix anime series.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US