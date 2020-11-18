‘Tom & Jerry’ trailer: Legendary cat and mouse duo reunite for big-screen adventure

A still from the new ‘Tom & Jerry’ trailer

The film, which is a blend of classic animation and live action, also stars actors such as Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer of its upcoming Tom & Jerry movie, which is a blend of animation and live-action. It is the first movie to feature the legendary cat and mouse duo in almost three decades, and the setting is at a wedding in New York!

The irrepressible two are at it again — like they have been for decades — and while they still retain their cartoon avatars, the rest of the world around them, including actors such as Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney, are all in live-action mode, which makes for a new kind of cinema-viewing experience.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

The Tom & Jerry cast also includes Ken Jeong, Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda. William Hanna, Mel Blanc, and June Foray provide the vocal effects for Tom and Jerry through archived audio recordings.

Director Tim Story helms the film, from a script by Kevin Costello.

The film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release in March next year, but could be postponed due to the reshuffle of release dates during the pandemic.