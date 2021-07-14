Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’ confirmed for second season

A still from season one of ‘Loki’

14 July 2021 16:11 IST

A post-credits scene at the end of season one, in the final episode, has informed fans that the God of Mischief will be back soon

Marvel has confirmed that there will be a second season of Loki, with a post-credits scene at the end of season one in the finale.

At the 42: 48 mark of the episode, comes a message: “Loki will return in season 2.”

The season one finale of Loki acts as a gateway towards Sam Raimi’s film Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to release in March 2022.

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, has been a huge success with fans worldwide, follwing in the wake of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both the earlier Marvel shows picked up nominations for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Upcoming Marvel shows include What If, Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She Hulk too, all set to release over the course of 2021 and 2022. Other anticipated offerings from the studio are Armor Wars, I Am Groot, and the untitled Wakanda series.