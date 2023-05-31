ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4 trailer out; final season premieres June 30 on Prime Video

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated June 01, 2023 02:21 pm IST

John Krasinski returns as the titular character, who as the new CIA Acting Deputy Director has to investigate internal corruption while also unearthing a conspiracy much closer to home

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 4 | Photo Credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

The trailer of the fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was released by Prime Video today. The six-episode season premieres on the platform on June 30, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14.

The trailer shows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) go on yet another high-stakes mission involving a drug cartel that is joining hands with a terrorist organisation, all the while investigating internal corruption. “As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality — the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization — ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect,” reads the plot description.

Apart from Krasinski, Jack Ryan stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa are joining the cast of the new season to play Domingo Chavez and Chao Fah, respectively.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, John Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US