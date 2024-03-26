‘Titanic’ door that saved Kate Winslet sells for whopping $718,750

The infamous “door” from the James Cameron’s Titanic, which saved Kate Winslet’s character Rose, has fetched an astounding $718,750. This ornate piece of balsa wood, often misconstrued as a mere door, was actually part of the door frame above the ship’s first-class lounge entrance.
The debate over whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the panel, potentially saving Jack’s character, has long intrigued fans. Cameron’s recent exploration with scientists and stunt experts offered insight, suggesting that Jack might have survived, though uncertainties prevailed.