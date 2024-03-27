ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet enters multi-year deal with Warner Bros following ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ success

March 27, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Chalamet is the first actor in forty years to headline the top two domestic films within eight months

The Hindu Bureau

Timothee Chalamet | Photo Credit: Scott A Garfitt

Hollywood sensation Timothée Chalamet is cementing his status as a powerhouse in the film industry with a new multi-year deal signed with Warner Bros. The agreement sees Chalamet taking on roles as both a star and a producer in upcoming projects.

The announcement comes on the heels of Chalamet’s consecutive box office triumphs with Warner Bros., including the highly anticipated Wonka, which grossed a staggering $632 million globally, and the recently released Dune: Part Two, already amassing $575 million worldwide and counting.

ALSO READ
‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Recognized as the first actor in forty years to headline the top two domestic films within eight months, Chalamet’s success has earned him a significant salary increase. Sources indicate that his compensation for Wonka exceeded $8 million, with expectations of earning even higher figures for future leading roles.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, expressed their enthusiasm, stating they are “thrilled” to have Chalamet join their studio as his “creative home.” Under the terms of the deal, while Chalamet retains the freedom to pursue projects elsewhere, Warner Bros. will have priority in backing his potential ventures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Wonka’ movie review: Paul King’s engaging, decadent Christmas present

Known for his critically acclaimed performances in films like Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune series, Chalamet has also delved into producing, most recently with Guadagnino’s Bones and All and James Mangold’s upcoming A Complete Unknown, in which the French-American actor stars as the late singer Bob Dylan.

In response to the collaboration, Chalamet expressed his gratitude towards De Luca, Abdy, and their teams, emphasizing their belief in “real moviemaking.”

ALSO READ
Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US