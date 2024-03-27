Timothée Chalamet enters multi-year deal with Warner Bros following ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ success

March 27, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Chalamet is the first actor in forty years to headline the top two domestic films within eight months

Hollywood sensation Timothée Chalamet is cementing his status as a powerhouse in the film industry with a new multi-year deal signed with Warner Bros. The agreement sees Chalamet taking on roles as both a star and a producer in upcoming projects. The announcement comes on the heels of Chalamet’s consecutive box office triumphs with Warner Bros., including the highly anticipated Wonka, which grossed a staggering $632 million globally, and the recently released Dune: Part Two, already amassing $575 million worldwide and counting. ALSO READ ‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

Recognized as the first actor in forty years to headline the top two domestic films within eight months, Chalamet’s success has earned him a significant salary increase. Sources indicate that his compensation for Wonka exceeded $8 million, with expectations of earning even higher figures for future leading roles.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, expressed their enthusiasm, stating they are “thrilled” to have Chalamet join their studio as his “creative home.” Under the terms of the deal, while Chalamet retains the freedom to pursue projects elsewhere, Warner Bros. will have priority in backing his potential ventures.