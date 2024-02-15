‘Tillu Square’ trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran in a madcap ride

February 15, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The trailer of the Telugu film Tillu Square, the sequel to the 2022 hit DJ Tillu, hints at another madcap fun ride with its protagonist Tillu, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, courting trouble, this time thanks to the character played by Anupama Parameswaran. This sequel to director Vimal Krishna’s earlier film is helmed by Mallik Ram and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, after several postponements.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the sequel features some of the characters the audience is familiar with, the most prominent being Tillu’s father, played by Muralidhar Goud. The trailer begins on a familiar note with a conversation between Tillu, his parents and extended family. While his family questions him about getting married, Tillu says he is in no mood to get into trouble and recalls what he went through thanks to Radhika (Neha Shetty). However, his resolve to stay single and avoid trouble fades once he meets Anupama.

Anupama, whose screen image so far has been in the zone of a girl next door, goes for a glamorous turn in this romance comedy drama.

The trailer was unveiled at Sree Ramulu theatre in Hyderabad on February 14 and the makers hope that once the film releases, the audience will connect to the film’s catchphrases and one-liners, similar to how DJ Tillu’s ‘Atluntadi Manathoni’ found its way into day-to-day conversations.

Ram Miryala is composing the songs for Tillu Square and the background score is by S Thaman. Cinematographer Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and editor Naveen Nooli are part of the crew.

