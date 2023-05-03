ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thrishanku’: Trailer of Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan’s comedy-drama out

May 03, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

The Malayalam comedy-drama is directed by debutant Achyuth Vinayak

The Hindu Bureau

Anna Ben and Ajun Ashokan in ‘Thrishanku’ | Photo Credit: @ThinkMusicIndia/YouTube

The trailer of Malayalam romantic comedy drama Thrishanku, starring Anna Ben, and Arjun Ashokan is out. The film is directed by debutant Achyuth Vinayak.

The trailer reveals the story of Sethu and Megha, and their plans to elope. However, it appears destiny has other plans for the couple when Sethu learns that his sister has eloped with her boyfriend. The turn of events after that form the crux of the film.

Trishanku also stars Suresh Krishna, Zarin Shihab, Nandhu, Fahim Safar, and Shiva Hariharan among others. Matchbox Shots, the makers of Andhadhun and Monica O My Darling, has produced the film in association with Lacuna Pictures and Clocktower Pictures and Co. Jayesh Mohan and Ajmal Sabu have jointly handled the cinematography of the film while JK has composed the music.

Arjun Ashokan was one of the star performers in the blockbuster horror comedy Jithu Madhavan’s Romancham. He was also seen playing an intense role in Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham. On the other hand, Anna Ben had a quiet 2022 with her films Naaradan, Night Drive, and Kaapa failing to make the right noises.

