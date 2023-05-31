‘Thread: An Insidious Tale’: Kumail Nanjiani, Mandy Moore to headline new ‘Insidious’ film

May 31, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore are all set to headline Thread: An Insidious Tale, a new film in the Insidious franchise that is set to be directed by Jeremy Slater who is best-known for creating the hit Marvel series, Moon Knight.

The sixth instalment in the franchise, the film is a spin-off project that will not continue the story of the main series. “The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe,” a report by Deadline reads.

The news comes just as Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth film in the franchise, is gearing up for a release on July 7. First launched in 2010, the hit horror franchise has become one of the most popular, successful horror film franchises.

Moore, best known for her stellar role in This Is Us, was recently seen in the second season of Peacock’s anthology Dr. Death. She will be seen next in Hulu’s Twin Flames, which she also executive produces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanjiani was recently seen in Hulu’s limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Star Wars prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel’s Eternals, History of the World: Part II and The Boys. He will be seen next in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel that is currently in production.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.