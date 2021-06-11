‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ movie review: Angelina Jolie shines in fiery thriller

A still from ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

11 June 2021 14:32 IST

Based on Michael Koryta’s eponymous book, director Taylor Sheridan’s film delivers handsomely on its promise

There is comfort to be had in these ‘90s-style lean, mean fighting machines. Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on Michael Koryta’s eponymous book, (he is also co-writer with director Taylor Sheridan) is that kind of action movie. Sheridan, the writer of Sicario and Hell or High Water, keeps things moving at a brisk pace.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Angelina Jolie is Hannah, a smoke-jumper (specially-trained wildland firefighters, according to Wiki) dealing with the trauma of losing three campers and a colleague in a forest fire. She is posted on a lookout tower in Montana.

Advertising

Advertising

Those Who Wish Me Dead Director: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber, Medina Senghore, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry

Storyline: A boy teams up with a smoke-jumper to evade ruthless killers

Duration: 100 minutes

Far, far away, when a forensic accountant, Owen, (Jake Weber) realises his boss has been killed by the mobster Arthur (Tyler Perry), he goes on the run with his son, Connor (Finn Little). Assassins, Patrick (Nicholas Hoult) and Jack (Aidan Gillen) are hot on their trail. Owen’s plan is to ask his brother-in-law, Deputy Sheriff Ethan (Jon Bernthal) for help. Ethan, though now happily married to Allison (Medina Senghore) was Hannah’s ex-boyfriend. Jack starts a forest fire as a distraction. With a raging fire and assassins closing in, Hannah is Connor’s only hope.

It is nice to Jolie in an action film after the longest time. Wish she would tie up her hair though—the thought of split ends is more distracting than the fire. Gillen is his usual smarmy self, with Hoult providing support as the acolyte.

With thrills coming at a breathless pace, and the expected character arcs for this set of skilled actors, Those Who Wish Me Dead delivers handsomely on its promise.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is currently streaming on BookMyShow Stream