ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Wild Robot’ trailer: Chris Sanders brings a heartwarming adventure

March 06, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

Based on Peter Brown’s bestselling illustrated novels, the animated film follows the adventures of Roz, a futuristic android stranded on a deserted island teeming with animals

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Wild Robot’

The trailer for The Wild Robot, an animated sci-fi film based on Peter Brown’s bestselling illustrated novels, is out.

Directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot follows the adventures of Roz, a futuristic robot stranded on a deserted island teeming with animals. To survive, Roz builds relationships with these vulnerable creatures of nature, eventually adopting an orphaned gosling.

ALSO READ
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie due to an illustration showing China’s territorial claim

Roz, or Rozzum 7134, is voiced by actor Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther). Pedro Pascal has voiced the character Fink, a fox. The voice cast also features Catherine O’Hara (as an opossum named Pinktail), Bill Nighy (as the goose Longneck) , Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

“The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling,” reads a synopsis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, The Wild Robot will release in theatres on September 20, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US