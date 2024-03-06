‘The Wild Robot’ trailer: Chris Sanders brings a heartwarming adventure

March 06, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST

The trailer for The Wild Robot, an animated sci-fi film based on Peter Brown’s bestselling illustrated novels, is out.

Directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot follows the adventures of Roz, a futuristic robot stranded on a deserted island teeming with animals. To survive, Roz builds relationships with these vulnerable creatures of nature, eventually adopting an orphaned gosling.

Roz, or Rozzum 7134, is voiced by actor Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther). Pedro Pascal has voiced the character Fink, a fox. The voice cast also features Catherine O’Hara (as an opossum named Pinktail), Bill Nighy (as the goose Longneck) , Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, The Wild Robot will release in theatres on September 20, 2024.

