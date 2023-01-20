‘The Night Manager’ trailer out; series to premiere on February 17

January 20, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Also featuring Sobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome, the show is set to premiere on the platform on December 17.

Created and Directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name. Actors Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston starred as the leads in the 2016 BBC show.

The two-minute trailer begins with Aditya crawling his way through a snowy mountain, and immediately cuts to Anil Kapoor overseeing a fiery battleground. We then see Aditya’s character, a spy, moonlight as the night manager at a hotel and eventually eyeing to enter Anil’s family. The trailer promises a thrilling nail-biter of a series.

In the show, Anil plays Shelly Rungta , a powerful philanthropist. Speaking about his role, he said, “I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show — a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. ”

Aditya Roy Kapur noted that his character in the show was just what he was looking for, “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for! My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.”

Director Sandeep, in a statement, said that he feels exhilarated to helm such a big show. “We’ve tried to raise the bar with this show, be it the storytelling, scale, or technical finesse. I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world,” he added.