ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Family Man Season 3’ begins shoot, Manoj Bajpayee to return as Srikant Tiwari

May 06, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Created by Raj & DK, the third season of the popular spy action series will stream on Prime Video

The Hindu Bureau

Raj & DK, Suman Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee and team have commenced the shoot for The Family Man Season 3. Created by Raj & DK, the third season of the popular spy action series will stream on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajpayee will reprise the popular character of Srikant Tiwari, an officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who maintains a low profile as a middle-class family man. In the new season, Srikant will confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and mending his relationship with his wife, played by Priyamani.

‘Srikant Tiwari is like RK Laxman’s Common Man’: Manoj Bajpayee on his role in ‘The Family Man 2’

“As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read a note from the makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), ­Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) and others are also returning to the show’s cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The first two seasons of The Family Man have been widely acclaimed. Suman Kumar, who co-wrote the series with Raj & DK, returns as a writer on Season 3.

Raj & DK also have Citadel: Honey Bunny on the cards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US