‘The Creator’: Trailer and Indian release date of Gareth Edwards’ film out

July 17, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

We had previously reported that Gareth Edwards of Monsters, Godzilla, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story fame is next helming a sci-fi film titled The Creator. The makers have now released a new trailer and have confirmed the Indian release date of the film.

The film stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award winner Allison Janney.

A synopsis from the makers of the film read, “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.”

The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a. and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman. 20th Century Studios India releases The Creator on September 29, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the trailer...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.