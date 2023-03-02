March 02, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

ZEE5 in collaboration with BBC Studios India has announced the second season of their 2022 series, The Broken News. Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat are returning to cast along with Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The Broken News follows the rivalry between two ideologically opposed news channels in Mumbai. The upcoming season will continue to capture ‘the lives, lies, loves and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism’.

The new season will be directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra.

Announcing the second season, Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement, “ The Broken News is a series which authentically showcases the complications in the world of media. The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience. We hope to further fortify the creative ecosystem by presenting a gripping second chapter that sheds light on news narratives. Being a consumer-first brand, we have a strong pulse on consumer preferences, and we are sure that this show will yet again deliver to the expectation consumers have from The Broken News.”

Sameer Gogate, General Manager – BBC Studios India, commented, “The first season is best remembered for the wonderful performances of the actors, who enlivened the newsroom drama, and its success is a testimony to the strength of our formats that resonate across cultures.”

The original UK series, titled Press, was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett ( Doctor Foster, King Charles III). It was set in a print newsroom rather than a TV newsroom.