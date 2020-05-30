The best of lyricist Yogesh: A musical tribute

30 May 2020 13:24 IST

Veteran lyricist Yogesh was the man behind the songs of many films like ‘Anand’ and ‘Rajnigandha’, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. Here is a musical tribute to him

Yogesh, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 77 on Friday, was one of the last of the great lyricists of Hindi cinema. He may not have been as prolific as Anand Bakshi, Majrooh Sultanpuri or Shailendra, but he nevertheless could boast some of the finest, most meaningful lines you would come across in film music.

In this tribute to Yogesh, The Hindu replays some of his best songs:

1) Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye... (Anand)

Advertising

Advertising

Kahin door jab din dhal jaaye

Saanjh ki dulhan badan Churaaye

Chupke se aaye

Mere khayaalon ke aangan mein

Koyee sapnon ke deep jalaaye

Some of Yogesh's songs are sheer poetry. Like this one. The opening stanza's translation would go something like this:

Somewhere faraway, when the day ends

Dusk’s bride comes out shyly, silently

In the courtyard of my thoughts

Someone has lit up lamps of dreams

This song also has to be among the very best for both composer Salil Chowdhury and singer Mukesh. Yogesh's lines become even more meaningful when it is placed in the context of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s poignant film about terminally ill man and his doctor – roles which Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan both excelled in.

2) Rim jhim gire saavan… (Manzil)

Rimjhim gire saavan

Sulag sulag jaaye man

Bheege aaj is mausam me

Lagi kaisi ye agan

There are two versions to this song composed by R.D. Burman. It is about how the cool drops of rain fail to quench the fire in one's heart. Lata Mangeshkar's version is picturised in rain, on Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, the Bollywood leading lady with the most charmingly toothy smile.

The male version is shot indoors, with Bachchan singing at a mehfil. Through Kishore Kumar’s voice alone, however, you could feel the fresh drops of the first rain of the monsoon (which, by the way, is just a few days away).

3) Badi sooni sooni hai zindagi yeh zindagi... (Mili)

Badi sooni sooni hai zindagi yeh zindagi

Main khud se hoon yahan ajnabi ajnabi

This timeless melody speaks about loneliness and how you become a stranger to yourself. It may not be among the most anthologised songs of Kishore Kumar, but it is undoubtedly one of his finest. And it was the last composition of the prolific, hugely gifted S.D. Burman.

4) Kahaan tak yeh man ko andhere chalenge... (Baaton Baaton Mein)

Kahaan tak yeh man ko andhere chalenge

Udaasi bhare din kabhi to dhalenge

It is one of the most underrated songs for both singer Kishore Kumar and composer Rajesh Roshan. They both did justice to Yogesh's lovely lines, that speak about the inevitability of the dawn after the long, dark night.

Yeh patjhad ka mausam ghadi do ghadi hai

Naye phool kal phir dagar mein khilengey...

(This season of autumn won't last long

Flowers will bloom on your path again)

Maybe those lines are particularly meaningful in these dreadful times of Coronavirus.

5) Rajnigandha phool tumhare... (Rajnigandha)

Rajnigandha phool tumhare...

mehke yoohi jeevan mein

Jaise mehke preet piya ki

Mere anuragi main mein

Yogesh delved deep into the mind of a woman in love to come out with this beautiful song. Salil Chowdhury gave it a gorgeous tune and it also had Lata Mangeshkar at her best. Then Vidya Sinha, Bollywood's girl next door of the 1970s, ensured the song would look good too.

Among other fine songs of Yogesh are Zindagi kaisi hai paheli... (Anand), Na jaane kyon hota hai...and Jaaneman jaaneman... (Chhoti Si Baat), Sau baar banaakar maalik... (Ek Raat) Raaton ke saaye... (Annadata), Maine kaha phoolon se... (Mili) and Tum jo aao to pyaar... (Sakhi Robin).