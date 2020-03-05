‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves reveals first look of new Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s movie

Matt Reeves reveals first look of the new BatMobile

05 March 2020 14:21 IST

The cast for the DC superhero reboot has added two more actors: ‘Teen Wolf’ stars, twins Max and Charlie Carver in mystery roles

The Batman director Matt Reeves has once again taken to Twitter to surprise fans by unveiling the first look of the Batmobile from Robert Pattinson’s upcoming new film.

The movie, which began after Ben Affleck quit the role of the caped superhero, has a planned release date in 2021, and director Reeves continues to excite fans with sneak-peeks at DC’s most popular franchise.

First, Reeves released a video that offered a glimpse into Pattinson’s Batsuit. Next, images from the shooting were released that offered a better look at the Batman costume as well as the Batcycle.

Now, new official photos give us a look at the iconic Batmobile, that seems to have undergone quite a few changes from ones seen in earlier Batman movies. Along with the Batmobile, the photos also give abetter look at Pattinson's full costume, including the Batsuit's cape, which was missing in the earlier video that Reeves put out.

Reeves posted three photos on Twitter of Pattinson in full Batman costume standing next to the Batmobile.

Meanwhile, the cast for The Batman has added two more actors: Teen Wolf stars, twins Max and Charlie Carver in mystery roles.

Apart from Robert Pattinson, the other actors on board earlier were Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Riddler, while Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman. Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, and Jayme Lawson as Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál are other key developments.