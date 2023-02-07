‘Thandakaaranyam’ is the title of Athiyan Athirai-Neelam Productions’ next

February 07, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Thandakaaranyam is the title of filmmaker-producer Pa Ranjith’s production banner Neelam Productions’ next. The film will be helmed by Athiyan Athirai, who helmed 2019’s critically-acclaimed Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu.

Neelam Productions released a title poster of the film to announce the news.

Thandakaaranyam is headlined by Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh, and it also features Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Bala Saravanan.

The film has cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja, editing by Selva RK, and art by T Ramalingam. With music scored by Justin Prabhakaran, Thandakaaranyam is produced by Neelam Productions in association with Learn and Teach Production.