Tamil series ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ renewed for Season 2

March 20, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the second season of the crime thriller, starring Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh, and written by Pushkar-Gayathri

First-look poster of ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ Season 2. | Photo Credit: Prime Video IN/X

Amazon Prime Video has confirmed the second season of Suzhal: The Vortex. In its content showcase event #AreYouReady, Prime Video announced the new season of the crime thriller.

The series will see Gouri Kishan, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Monisha Blessy, and Samyuktha Vishwanathan in important roles. In the first season, a girl goes missing in a small town that uncovers the deepest mysteries about people who are after her.

Kathir will reprise the role of a police officer in the second season. Pushkar and Gayathri, the creators and writers of the first season, have written Season 2 as well. The series is from Wallwatcher Film Production. Bramma and Sarjun will direct the new season.

