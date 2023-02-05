ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil actor-director TP Gajendran passes away

February 05, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Gajendran helmed 16 films and acted in over 100 films in his career

The Hindu Bureau

TP Gajendran | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Popular Tamil filmmaker and actor TP Gajendran passed away earlier today after suffering from health issues. He was 68. According to reports, he had been undergoing treatment at a hospital and returned home only yesterday.

In a filmmaking career spanning more than two decades, Gajendran has helmed more than 16 films. He is best known for helming comedy films like Budget Padmanabhan and Middle Class Madhavan, which shined a light on the plight of the middle-class in a light-hearted manner. Enga Ooru Kavalkaran, Paandi Nattu Thangam, and Cheena Thaana 001 are some of his other well-known works.

His debut film was the 1988’s Veedu Manaivi Makkal which starred Visu, KR Vijaya, Pandiyan and Seetha among others. Hi last directorial venture was the 2010’s Magane En Marumagane headlined by Vivekh.

As an actor, Gajendran has acted in more than 100 films and is known for his comedy roles in films like Pammal K Sambandam, Pithamagan, Baana Kaathadi, Villu, Chandramukhi, and Perazhagan among others. He was last seen in the 2022 Yogi Babu starter Panni Kutty.

Notably, he was chosen as the president of Cinema Technicians Association in 2015.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, who is also Gajendran friend from college, condoled the demise of the actor-director.

