Taissa Farmiga to return as Sister Irene in 'The Nun 2'

The upcoming sequel film is headlined by Storm Reid

PTI
October 04, 2022 13:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in ‘The Nun’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Actor Taissa Farmiga is set to reprise her role of Sister Irene in the upcoming sequel of the gothic supernatural horror film The Nun.

ADVERTISEMENT

She joins previously announced movie lead Storm Reid in the upcoming installment of the 2018 film of the same name.

According to Deadline, The Nun 2 will be directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the 2021 horror movie Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Nun was a prequel spin-off to 2016's The Conjuring 2 and featured Bonnie Aarons as the titular demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight off the nun's evil possessions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequel, also said to be set in the 1950s, chronicles how the nun still lurks, contrary to some people's belief. Akela Cooper has penned the screenplay of The Nun 2 with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

It is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran through their banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, respectively. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The film is set to be released on September 8, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World cinema
English cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app