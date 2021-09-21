Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Rashmi Rocket’ to release October 15 on Zee5

Taapsee Pannu in ‘Rashmi Rocket’

21 September 2021 13:39 IST

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, the sports drama stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete

Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Rashmi Rocket” is set to be released on ZEE5 on October 15, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, “Rashmi Rocket” stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Mango People Media.

“Karwaan” helmer Akarsh Khurana has directed the movie, based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy.

“The story follows the tale of ‘Rocket’, who finally gets the chance to realise her dream and compete professionally, only to realize that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity,” a synopsis shared by the streamer read.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said “Rashmi Rocket” is a story of “grit and a never-say-die attitude” as it chronicles a woman’s fight to make her place in a “male-dominated arena”.

“We are happy to collaborate with RSVP and Mango People Media, who with their acumen and creative sensibility will bring this gem of a story to life,” Kalra said in a statement.

Calling “Rashmi Rocket” a “special film”, Pannu said she has been fascinated with the subject ever since she heard its one-line story idea in Chennai.

“I’ve always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven’t experienced with any other film before.”

“Everyone was just so sure about the story from day one that it was never a tough job to convince any of the stakeholders to join hands and give their best for this film. Hence the result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films,” she added.

“Rashmi Rocket” also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Khurana said the film has elements of a sports movie, courtroom drama and a mature romance.

“As a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors,” the director said.

Screwvala of RSVP said “Rashmi Rocket” isn’t just about the journey of an athlete but the human drama that unfolds in her life, making it “so much more layered and different from regular athlete stories”.

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya of Mango People Media said the film aims to address misogyny in sports and delves into the “hurdles behind the medals”.

The film is written by Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.