Sushmita Sen set to start shooting for new web series

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen says she will soon begin work on "a brand new web series".

The former Miss Universe, who made her digital debut in 2020 with the acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar show "Aarya", took to social media to share the update.

"Sun Set.. Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!!" Sen tweeted on Wednesday night.

The actor was seen in the second season of "Aarya" which premiered in December 2021.

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated series will return for its third season. "Aarya" is an official adaption of the hit Dutch show "Penoza".