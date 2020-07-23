Suriya birthday surprise: First look of 'Vaadi Vasal' out, as actor makes Instagram debut

First look of Suriya and Vetri Maaran's 'Vaadi Vasal'

23 July 2020 12:17 IST

The film will mark the coming together of the star and acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran

Actor Suriya turns 45 today, and his fans are celebrating the occasion by posting wishes and throwback pictures. The makers of his upcoming film Vaadi Vasal, which marks his collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran, have sprung a special surprise: releasing the project's first look.

While GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for this project, R Velraj handles the camera. The film, produced by Kalaipuli Thanu, is reportedly based on Jallikattu, a traditional event that takes place in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations.

That Vetri Maaran, a director who got a lot of acclaim for his previous project (the Dhanush-starrer Asuran) and Suriya are joining hands for the first time has raised a lot of expectations among fans.

The actor also made his official debut on Instagram, on the occasion of his 45th birthday. Despite the star joining the platform a couple of days ago (and even uploading his first picture with wife Jyotika), his profile was verified only today and made official.

In a press statement, the actor said, "For a long time, my friends and fans have been asking me to join Instagram, a platform that defines popular culture today. I would like to spread love and positivity through my Insta handle."

Apart from uploading a new picture, Suriya also shared the link to the latest song promo Kaattu Payale from his next release Soorarai Pottru. The song is a wedding track between Suriya and Aparna Balamurali’s characters, and has been sung by Dhee.

The film, directed by Sudha Kongara with music by G.V. Prakash also stars Dr. M Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Karunas, among others. The release of the film is up in the air due to the pandemic, with OTT platforms not being ruled out.

Suriya wrote on Instagram in his latest post, "Happy to be here and meet you all. Let's spread love and positivity!! #Staysafe #LoveUall (sic)."

The actor has around 320k followers already.