‘Sumesh & Ramesh’ is a comedy on sibling rivalry, says director Sanoop Thykoodam

Thiruvananthapuram

25 January 2021 16:01 IST

The Mollywood director talks about his forthcoming release Sumesh & Ramesh featuring Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese, and why it is a film that every Malayali would relate to

Sumesh never misses an opportunity to be one up on his younger brother Ramesh. The latter also refuses to give in.

Sanoop Thykoodam’s upcoming directorial debut Sumesh & Ramesh appears to be a comic cat-and-mouse game between the brothers. “The film moves forward through the bumbling sibling rivalry set against a rustic backdrop, but it is more than just that. Sumesh (Sreenath Bhasi) and Ramesh (Balu Varghese) lead a rather happy-go-lucky life, playing cricket and hanging out with friends. But we see how the duo buries the hatchet and stands shoulder to shoulder when something important happens in the family,” says Sanoop.

Apart from the fraternal bond, Sanoop says Sumesh & Ramesh explores maternal struggles through the brothers’ mother, played by senior artiste Praveena.

Advertising

Advertising

“She is the pillar of the family who acts as the go-between between her warring sons and their laid-back father (played by Salim Kumar). All the four characters get equal screen time,” says Sanoop, who has written the film with Joseph Vijeesh.

Sanoop, who co-scripted the 2017 film Chunkzz, says Sumesh & Ramesh, was inspired by true incidents from the lives of his friends. “That was the foundation for my film. It is just that I have made the main characters brothers to explore the family angle as well,” he states

Sreenath Bhasi (left) and Balu Varghese in a still from ‘Sumesh and Ramesh’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The film’s rather direct title carries a jovial ring. “The names Sumesh and Ramesh are quite common in Kerala, perhaps more so in the countryside. The movie was shot mostly in Arookutty in Alappuzha,” says Sanoop.

The Ernakulam native continues, “We have a lot of friends there and incidentally, some of their names rhyme...such as Sumesh, Ramesh, Ratheesh, Satheesh and so on, especially within a family. I felt the ones we chose for the title are quintessentially Malayali.”

The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Devika Krishnan and Anju Krishna Ashok. Yakzan Fary Pereira and Neha S Nair handled the music, while cinematography is by Alby.

Salim Kumar and Praveena in a still from ‘Sumesh & Ramesh’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanoop says the shoot was wrapped in December 2019. The plan was to release in early 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The makers later eyed a direct OTT release in January this year. However, “It was shot primarily for a theatre experience,” says Sanoop. With cinema halls now re-opened in Kerala, Sumesh & Ramesh is finally set for theatre release soon.