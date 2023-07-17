ADVERTISEMENT

‘Style’ co-stars Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi reunite for new film

July 17, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

To be shot in Abu Dhabi, the as-yet untitled film is directed by Sam Khan from a screenplay by Milap Zaveri

PTI

Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi

Two decades after starring in comedy film Style, actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are reuniting for a new entertainer.

To be shot in Abu Dhabi, the feature film is directed by Sam Khan. Filmmaker-writer Milap Zaveri has penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Khan.

"With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots," Sharman said in a statement.

Sahil said he is excited to collaborate with Sharman after so many years.

"The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for a long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with," he said.

The yet-to-be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production. Hitesh Khushalani is producing the project, with Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta serving as co-producers.

Sharman and Sahil first worked together in the 2001 comedy Style. The film was a commercial success and they followed it up with a sequel, titled Xcuse Me, which was released in 2003. Both movies were directed by N Chandra.

