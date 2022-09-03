STR at ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ audio launch: ‘Gratitude is my new attitude’ 

Ishari K Ganesh, Kamal Haasan, STR and Gautham Menon at the audio launch

Upcoming Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu marks the return of the hit trio of Simbu, Gautham Menon and AR Rahman, who gave us Vinaithaandi Varuvaaya (2010) and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016). At the audio launch of the film held at Pallavaram Vel’s University on Friday evening, actor Simbu’s stirring speech drew the whistles from thousands of fans assembled at the venue. “Doing a film is my job. Talking about it after its release is what the audience should do. I have been described as a person with attitude, but my latest mantra is: gratitude is my new attitude.”

This he stated not just in front of many of his fans, but also a gathering including the likes of Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman, both of whom he mentioned as special in his cinematic journey thus far. His upcoming Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu would be a different offering, he stressed. “I needed to look like a 19-year-old for this film,” revealed Simbu, adding, “There are many people from the villages of Tamil Nadu who toil far away from their homes, and go through a lot. This film is dedicated to them.”

This film, based on a story by Tamil writer Jeyamohan, will be a marked departure for Gautham Menon, who is known for his urban outings. “It was an interesting challenge,” said Gautham, “Jeyamohan was happy that I had come out of my zone for this. The making style and dialect of VTK was different. The love portions are not there in the original story, but they have come out well.”

Interestingly, this was not the original project that Gautham had embarked on. He was actually working on a film titled Nadhigalil Neeradum Sooriyan when the idea of this current film germinated during a conversation he had with the writer. “I had already finished three songs for that film with AR Rahman as well. As I didn’t want to waste more of his time, I said that I would use the same tunes with different lyrics for this project. But Rahman gave us a fresh set of tunes for this project.”

Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films, the film is scheduled to release on September 15 and also stars Siddhi Idnani, Neeraj Madhav and Radhikaa Sarathkumar, among others . “This film will be a journey,” concluded Simbu.