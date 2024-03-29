ADVERTISEMENT

‘A Quiet Place’ star Millicent Simmonds applauds Hollywood’s growing inclusivity towards deaf community

March 29, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The actress was honoured at the 44th annual Muse Award hosted by the New York Women in Film & Television

The Hindu Bureau

Millicent Simmonds and John Krasinski ‘A Quiet Place’ | Photo Credit: JONNY COURNOYER

Millicent Simmonds, known for her role in A Quiet Place (2018), shared her perspective on Hollywood’s increasing inclusivity towards the deaf community at the 44th annual Muse Awards hosted by New York Women in Film & Television. Simmonds, who is deaf herself, noted a noticeable shift towards accessibility and inclusion within the industry.

During the event, Simmonds expressed gratitude for the industry’s efforts, “I’ve already seen such a major shift in the industry. In the past few years, you see more things that are accessible. You see more captions. You see more inclusion in the industry. People seem to be more open-minded. I’m seeing that there is more compassion. I’m so grateful for that shift.”

Her remarks reflect a broader trend within the entertainment landscape, where there is a growing emphasis on diversity and representation. Simmonds’ insights offer hope for continued progress in ensuring equal opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds in the industry.

The Muse Awards ceremony, which honors influential figures in film and television, provided a platform for Simmonds to discuss these positive developments. Other honourees included, Fran Drescher, Alex Borstein, Kyra Sedgwick, Tantoo Cardinal, Latasha Gillespie, Michèle Stephenson and Raney Aronson-Rath.

