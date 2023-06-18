‘Squid Game’ Season 2 cast announced at Netflix’s TUDUM event

June 18, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the cast of the much-anticipated second season of Squid Game, the Korean thriller series that became a global sensation in 2021. The announcement was made at the TUDUM global event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The second season sees the return of actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo, while the newcomers for the season include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series centres on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist. “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?” was the official synopsis of the first season.

The dystopian survival drama from South Korea became Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show in 2021. The K-drama also starred Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Indian actor Anupam Tripathi.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, the show made history by becoming the first non-English-language series to be nominated for best drama at the Emmys. Lee Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and the first ever to win the award for a non-English speaking role. Lee Yoo-mi became the first Korean female actor to win the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

