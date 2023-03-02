ADVERTISEMENT

Sonakshi Sinha joins the cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

March 02, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Sonakshi joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film 

The Hindu Bureau

Sonakshi Sinha | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has joined Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, an action drama, is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar ( Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan) and produced by Pooja Entertainment. 

According to sources, the team has concluded the first schedule of the film in Mumbai. The second schedule is expected to commence in Scotland and Abu Dhabi by the end of March. 

On joining the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I’m excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It’s always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I’m looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time.”

She described Ali Abbas Zafar as ‘a brilliant director’, adding that she has no doubts the film will be a ‘blockbuster’. 

Sonakshi also has the web-series Dahaad in the offing. 

