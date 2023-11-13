ADVERTISEMENT

‘Siren’ teaser: Jayam Ravi is a “special” prisoner in the action-thriller

November 13, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Chandini Tamilarasan

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Siren’ teaser | Photo Credit: @SonyMusicSouth/Twitter

We had previously reported that Jayam Ravi is teaming up with Antony Bhagyaraj, who wrote films such as Irumbu Thirai, Viswasam and Hero, for his directorial debut titled Siren. The film’s teaser has been released by the makers now. 

The teaser features Ravi as an ex-ambulance driver turned prisoner out on parole and also shows Keerthy Suresh as a cop who is being pressurised to solve a case. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Chandini Tamilarasan. 

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers. G V Prakash is the music composer for Siren, while Selva Kumar SK is the cinematographer and Ruben has been roped in as the editor. The teaser also confirms that the film will be a December release. 

Watch the teaser here:

