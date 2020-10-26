Silambarasan’s next titled ‘Eeswaran’, to release for Pongal

A still from the film ‘Eeswaran’ starring Silambarasan

26 October 2020

The film has been directed by Suseenthiran

The year 2021 will begin on a good note for fans of Silambarasan, also known as STR and Simbu. His film, titled ‘Eeswaran’, will be releasing on the big screen for Pongal.

The official motion poster of the film, directed by Suseenthiran and produced by Madhav Media, released today. STR has reportedly shed a lot of weight to get in shape for this particular role. ‘Eeswaran’, touted to be a village drama, has music by Thaman SS and cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu.

Simbu’s last major outing was in the 2019 flick ‘Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven’. Earlier this year, he was seen in short film ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn’, directed by Gautham Menon.

For ‘Eeswaran’, he teams up with Suseenthiran, who rose to fame with his directorial debut ‘Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu’ (2009) and has also helmed films such as ‘Naan Mahaan Alla’, ‘Azhagarsamiyin Kudhirai’ and ‘Paayum Puli’.